Zakharova announced blocking of YouTube in Russia
According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, YouTube "signed a verdict." She called for content to be transferred to other platforms.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced the closure of YouTube in Russia, as reported by Censor.NET
"After all, YouTube has signed a verdict. Save the content, and transfer it to Russian platforms. And faster," she said.
