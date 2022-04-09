Zakharova announced blocking of YouTube in Russia

According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, YouTube "signed a verdict." She called for content to be transferred to other platforms.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced the closure of YouTube in Russia, as reported by Censor.NET

"After all, YouTube has signed a verdict. Save the content, and transfer it to Russian platforms. And faster," she said.

Read more: YouTube blocked UkrLive and Pershiy Nezalezhnyi channels, sanctioned by the NSDC