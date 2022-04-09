Austria will tighten sanctions against Russia until war is over
During a visit to Kyiv, Austrian Prime Minister Karl Nehammer said he was ready to tighten sanctions against Russia until the war in Ukraine ended. He added that the new package adopted yesterday will not be the last.
As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to a joint briefing of Karl Nehammer with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.
"We will further strengthen sanctions within the European Union until the war is over. Another package of sanctions has now been adopted, and it will not be the last," said the Austrian prime minister.
