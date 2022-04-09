Zelensky on battle for Donbas: "It will be difficult battle, we believe in our victory"

President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that it was not possible to predict the development of events in eastern Ukraine, where the Russian aggressor was concentrating troops for the offensive, but stressed that he believed in the victory of our state.

Zelensky stated this at a joint briefing with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Kyiv on April 9, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrainian Pravda.

"We see preparations for an important (someone says decisive) battle in the east of our state. I do not want to take responsibility for the forecasts. I can take responsibility for the defense of our state and the struggle, which we are constantly demonstrating.

Therefore, I want to tell you: yes, at the same time in the east and in the south there is an accumulation of troops, equipment, armed people who are going to occupy another part of our territories.

It will be a difficult battle, we believe in our struggle and our victory. We are ready to fight and at the same time look for certain diplomatic ways that can stop this war. Yet. So far, we are talking about a parallel dialogue", Zelensky said.