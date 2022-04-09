Formation of Territorial Defense Forces is unique experience that no other country in world has - Brigadier General Yurii Halushkin

The day before the Russian invasion, the Territorial Defense forces numbered only 6,000 professional soldiers and a small number of reservists. In three months, more than 110,000 patriots of Ukraine became part of the Territorial Defense. More than 450 volunteer formations of territorial communities have been formed.

The Commander of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Halushkin told about it at a briefing in the Media Center Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Territorial defense has become a personification of Ukrainian resistance. A phenomenon that the Russian invaders did not expect," the Commander said.

He also stressed that the experience of forming the Territorial Defense - the youngest type of troops of the Armed Forces - has no analogues in the world.

"We have used the experience of Partner countries, including NATO members, in building territorial defense forces. However, what has happened in these 1.5 months is a unique experience that no other country has. It will be useful all over the world. "We were able to mobilize more than 110,000 people in a short time and put them in the ranks of the Territorial Defense Forces, provide them with weapons in the shortest possible time and start preparing them for the tasks," said Yurii Halushkin.

At the end of the briefing, Brigadier General Halushkin noted the courage and dedication of the people serving in the Troops.

"Territorial defense is a story of people. Each case is unique. I am proud of Ukrainians. Every day it gives me emotional strength. I see how they turn from civilians into professional soldiers. Almost 100 servicemen of the Territorial Defense Forces have been awarded state awards" commander.