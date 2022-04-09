We need new "Marshall Plan" for Ukraine, - Duda

Polish President Andrzej Duda emphasizes that Ukrainians are currently fighting against the brutal Russian aggressor not only for their freedom, but also for common European values.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

The Polish leader addressed the Ukrainian defenders, calling them brothers and sisters, and stressed that all people of good will support their struggle.

"This action is another manifestation of international unity. We all support the same values ​​- peace, freedom, democracy, the right to self-determination. We now stand for Ukraine, but at the same time Ukraine stands for us. Ukrainians are fighting not only for their freedom Today, we support the millions of Ukrainian refugees and people in need, and we send messages to all Ukrainians in the surrounding towns and villages, a message of hope to the brave Ukrainian soldiers, the heroes who defend their country. from the aggressor: dear brothers and sisters, you are not alone", he stressed.

"In the near future, Ukraine will need a huge economic boost, similar to the one offered to Western Europe after World War II - we need a new Marshall Plan for Ukraine," Duda said.

