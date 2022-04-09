Russian occupiers stole animals`food from Kharkiv Ecopark

In Kharkiv, Russian occupiers stole vegetables for animals from an ecopark.

This was announced on Facebook пby Deputy Mayor of Dnipro Mykhaylo Lysenko, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Feldman Ecopark is 300 meters away from the Russian military. Tonight they stole carrots, beets and cabbage from our animals. I have no emotions", - says the message.

Read more: Animals evacuated from Kharkiv Ecopark