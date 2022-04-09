ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6698 visitors online
News War
12 142 43

Russian occupiers stole animals`food from Kharkiv Ecopark

тварини

In Kharkiv, Russian occupiers stole vegetables for animals from an ecopark.

This was announced on Facebook пby Deputy Mayor of Dnipro Mykhaylo Lysenko, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Feldman Ecopark is 300 meters away from the Russian military. Tonight they stole carrots, beets and cabbage from our animals. I have no emotions", - says the message.

Read more: Animals evacuated from Kharkiv Ecopark

Author: 

animals (58) Zoo (7) Feldman (3) Kharkiv (1264)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 