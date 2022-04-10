Prime Minister of Bavaria Zeder demands that German government increase arms supplies to Ukraine

The head of the Christian Social Union, the Prime Minister of Bavaria Markus Zeder, demands that the German federal government increase arms supplies to Ukraine

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by DW with reference to the AFP news agency.

"We must supply the best weapons and keep up with our NATO partners," Zeder said.

According to him, the supply of the best weapons is the best way to stop the atrocities committed by the Russian army. The politician drew attention to the fact that the Russian attack on Kyiv was repulsed thanks to weapons coming primarily from the United States.

At the same time, Zeder spoke out against the ban on Russian gas imports, as it would shock the German economy.

"If we cut off gas supplies from today to tomorrow, we will face mass unemployment, social degradation, and democratic upheavals," Zeder said.

Read more: German intelligence intercepts conversations of Russian occupiers about killing of civilians in Bucha - Der Spiegel

It will be recalled that before the war that Russia launched against Ukraine, Zeder spoke out against harsh anti-Russian sanctions, emphasizing that "Moscow isn't the enemy of Europe." The politician also didn't want Ukraine to join NATO shortly.