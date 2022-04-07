ENG
German intelligence intercepts conversations of Russian occupiers about killing of civilians in Bucha - Der Spiegel

Germany's Federal Intelligence Service (BND) has intercepted talks on radio communications between the Russian military, in which the occupiers are discussing the massacre of civilians in Bucha.

The Federal Intelligence Service (BND) reportedly has depressing new information about atrocities committed by Russian troops in Bucha. According to SPIEGEL, the Foreign Intelligence Service intercepted radio reports from the Russian military discussing the killings of civilians in Bucha.

According to the publication, some reports may also be attributed to the corpses photographed in Bucha.

The mass grave and dozens of corpses of civilians lying on the street were found in the city after the departure of the Russian military last weekend. Some had their hands tied, while others had traces of torture on their bodies. Many women and children are reported among the victims.

