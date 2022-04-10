There are no preconditions for devaluation of hryvnia, - Hetmantsev
Today there are no preconditions for the devaluation of the hryvnia, as Ukraine's financial system is stable.
This was announced on a telemarathon by the chairman of the Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Denilo Hetmantsev, Censor.NET reports.
"Ukraine's financial system is stable. There are no preconditions for the devaluation of the hryvnia. We survived the first days of the war," he said.
Also, according to Hetmantsev, gold and foreign exchange reserves of the National Bank even increased during the war.
