ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11051 visitors online
News War
5 101 40

There are no preconditions for devaluation of hryvnia, - Hetmantsev

деньги,нбу,гривня,монеты,гривна,монета,банкнота,гривни,банкноты

Today there are no preconditions for the devaluation of the hryvnia, as Ukraine's financial system is stable.

This was announced on a telemarathon by the chairman of the Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Denilo Hetmantsev, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukraine's financial system is stable. There are no preconditions for the devaluation of the hryvnia. We survived the first days of the war," he said.

Also, according to Hetmantsev, gold and foreign exchange reserves of the National Bank even increased during the war.

Read more: Slovakia is negotiating with Ukraine oт supply of 155-mm Zuzana howitzers, - media

Author: 

hryvnia (63) economics (216) Hetmantsev (25)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 