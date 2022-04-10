Balakliia was shelled by Russian occupants, child was killed
As a result of the April 10 shelling in the temporarily occupied town of Balakliia in Kharkiv region, local residents, including a child, were killed.
This was stated by the Izyum District State Administration, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Suspilne.
There is no exact information about the number of deaths. According to the regional state administration, there were three or four people. According to preliminary data, a young child of elementary school age was killed.
The Kharkiv Defence Headquarters promised to comment on the shelling of Balakliia later.
