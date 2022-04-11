Occupiers will try to resume offensive in Slobozhansky direction, - General Staff

In the coming days, the occupiers will try to resume the offensive in the Slobozhansky direction.

This was announced on Facebook by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in operational information as of 6:00, as reported by Censor.NET.

"The enemy continues to create an offensive group of troops to act in the Slobozhansky direction. Probably in the coming days, the occupiers will try to resume the offensive," the statement said.

It is also noted that, probably, the enemy, to disrupt the supply of goods to the places of hostilities, will continue to strike at transport infrastructure facilities in Ukraine to destroy or disable them.

In addition, the enemy continues to train and send personnel, weapons, and equipment to participate in hostilities in Ukraine.

"Weapons and military equipment are being prepared at the permanent deployment point of the 60th separate motorized infantry brigade (Monastyryshche) of the 5th all-military army of the Eastern Military District. It is likely that these weapons will be moved to the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region. Also, to recover the losses of the battalion tactical group from the 36th separate motorized infantry brigade (Borzya, Transbaikalia region) of the 29th All-Military Army of the Eastern Military District, recruits are being recruited from the brigade. The enemy feels a special problem when recruiting drivers and mechanics drivers. The departure of the selected personnel from the point of permanent deployment is scheduled for the second half of April this year" - noted the General Staff. Certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to perform tasks to strengthen the protection of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in the Brest and Gomel regions.

The General Staff notes that in the Slobozhansky direction, separate units of the 6th All-Army and Coastal Troops of the Northern Fleet continue to partially blockade the city of Kharkiv, and artillery shelling continues in some areas of the city.

Aerial reconnaissance of the area is underway in the Izium direction to identify the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. To do this, the enemy uses a drone "Orlan-10".

The report says that with the help of two battalion tactical groups, the enemy tried to launch an offensive in the directions of the settlements of Dovgenke and Dmytrivka, was unsuccessful, and retreated to previously occupied positions.