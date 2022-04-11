Croatia deports 24 Russian embassy staff

The Croatian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that it is deporting 18 diplomats from the Russian Embassy in Zagreb. Also, six employees of administrative and technical staff will leave the country together with them.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Croatian Foreign Ministry.

The Croatian Foreign Ministry handed a note to Russian Ambassador Andrei Nesterenko in Croatia, informing Russia of the reduction in the number of diplomatic and administrative staff at the Russian Embassy in Zagreb.

"It is requested that 18 diplomats and six members of the administrative and technical staff (a total of 24 employees) of the Russian Embassy in Croatia leave the Republic of Croatia," the statement said.

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the "brutal aggression against Ukraine and numerous crimes."

"Croatia has again called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the withdrawal of Russian troops from all over Ukraine, as well as for the immediate evacuation and delivery of humanitarian aid. It was emphasized that the Republic of Croatia expects those responsible to be brought to justice." it is said in the message.