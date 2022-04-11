We are not ready to give up our territories, - Zelensky

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he was "not ready" to give up the territories, although he acknowledged that such demands from Russia were already being made.

Zelensky stated this in an interview with the program "60 minutes" on the American TV channel CBS, Censor.NET informs.

"Are we ready to give up our territories for peace? We are not ready to give up our territories. I would not like to be in a situation where I have to think about it and really answer this question. We have already given our lives to save the state. at least they are to blame (people. - Ed.) ... but this life is different, "- said Zelensky.

"We understand the Russian side. They say: recognize Crimea as Russian territory ... I will not admit it for sure. And then they say: let's solve the issue with Donbas. And the appetite has grown there, they want the whole Donbas. And then they occupied the Kherson region and we would be happy to take the south. Such issues will be discussed (with Putin. - Ed.), If it happens," said the head of state.

Asked what would be a victory for him, Zelensky said: "Our people will feel it. They will return. The return of people is blood for the body. Without them there is nothing and no sense in the territories. People will return, the bombing will end, we will return our territory and military. Russia will not be on them. Yes, I understand that they (Russians. - Ed.) will not leave Crimea. I understand that we will fight for a long time and bargain for territories in the East, in Donbas. People will return, tanks will leave, then it will be a victory."

