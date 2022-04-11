Russian military in Mariupol kidnapped seamen of vessel under flag of Liberia, - Denysova

The Russian occupiers in Mariupol captured the crew of the Liberian-flagged SMARTA cargo ship. The sailors were taken away in an unknown direction.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was posted on Facebook by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmila Denisova.

"On the territory of the Mariupol Sea Commercial Port, members of the crew of the SMARTA ship under the Liberian flag and the wife of the ship's captain, who was on board at the time, were captured and taken away by the Russian military. According to preliminary data, they were taken away in the direction of the temporarily occupied Donetsk," the statement said.

It is noted that 18 people are citizens of Ukraine, 1 - a citizen of Egypt. There is no connection with the crew and the captain's wife. Before capturing the sailors, Russian troops fired on the ship.

It is reported that the dry cargo vessel arrived in the port of Mariupol on February 21 and was to continue on to Turkey. "However, due to active Russian military aggression, he was not allowed to go to sea and remained moored at the 18th berth of the port of Mariupol."

"Such actions violate the right to life and liberty, personal integrity guaranteed by Articles 3 and 5 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms of 1950 and the right to freedom of movement guaranteed by Article 2 of Protocol No. 4 to the Convention. I appeal to the UN Commission to Investigate Human Rights Violations during Russia's Military Invasion of Ukraine and the expert mission set up by the OSCE participating States in accordance with the Moscow Mechanism to take into account these human rights violations in Ukraine," Denysova said.