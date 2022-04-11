Intelligence service published a list of Russian servicemen. DOCUMENT

The intelligence service of Ukraine has obtained a list of servicemen of the 234th Assault Regiment (military unit 74268) of Pskov, who took part in the genocide of the people of Ukraine in the Kyiv region!

This was reported by Ukrainian intelligence, informs Censor.NET.

In particular, we are talking about war criminals involved in crimes against the people of Ukraine in Borodyanka, Kyiv region - servicemen of the 234th Airborne Assault Regiment (military unit 74268) in Pskov. You can get acquainted with their names, homobistic data here.

"Garbage! Without honour, soul and conscience. Not all of you will go to court to appear before him. Intelligence service of Ukraine guarantees!"

