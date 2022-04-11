Almost half of territory of Ukraine needs demining, - SES

According to SES estimates, demining requires about 300 thousand square meters. km of Ukraine, ie almost half of the country.

"To date, we have conducted an approximate analysis of areas where it is necessary to make a set of humanitarian demining measures, and this is a technical survey of the territory. According to our preliminary estimates, it is about 300 thousand square kilometers", said Bondar.

He added that 103 separate pyrotechnic units work in the SES system, the total number of pyrotechnicians is about 550 people.

On average, 2 to 6 thousand explosive devices are removed and neutralized daily by pyrotechnic units.

"Compared to the periods before the Russian invasion, these figures have increased almost 10 times," Bondar said.

Thus, according to him, on April 10, there were 177 pyrotechnic units involved, about 2,000 explosive devices were neutralized and an area of 286 hectares was inspected.

In total, since the beginning of the war, the SES has engaged more than 6,000, disarmed more than 48,000 munitions, including about 2,000 air bombs of various calibers. The area of more than seven thousand hectares was surveyed and cleared.

Today, the main efforts of pyrotechnic units are concentrated in the Irpin, Bucha, Brovary, Chernihiv, Nizhyn areas, in the Sumy region, in Trostyanets, and other settlements.

Also in Kharkiv, despite daily shelling, SES units continue to work to remove explosives.