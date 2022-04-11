Russia can use phosphorus munitions in Mariupol - British intelligence

Russia has used phosphorous munitions in eastern Ukraine and may do so again against Mariupol.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by the UK Ministry of Defense on Twitter.

British intelligence has said that the battle for Mariupol is intensifying, which increases the likelihood of Russia's use of phosphate munitions.

In addition, British intelligence says Russia continues to use unguided bombs. This significantly increases the risk of further civilian casualties.

Britain confirmed the information of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine that the Armed Forces had repulsed several attacks in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions the day before, destroying several Russian tanks, cars, and artillery systems.

Read more: Zelenskyi about Mariupol: If this heart stops beating - our positions in Joint Forces Operation and negotiations will become weaker