Zelenskyi about Mariupol: If this heart stops beating - our positions in Joint Forces Operation and negotiations will become weaker

Ukraine's position in negotiations with Russia directly depends on the success of the Armed Forces in all areas.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi in an interview with AP, as reported by Censor.NET

"Mariupol is the heart of this war today. It is fighting, we are fighting, we are strong. If it stops fighting, we will have weaker positions. These are people who have attracted a large number of enemies. The stronger our position in Mariupol, the stronger our position will be in the east of the country and our positions will be stronger in the Joint Forces Operation zone. And if they are stronger, then the negotiating table will be closer to us and we will have advantages in dialogue with Russia," Zelenskyi said.

In addition, the head of state added that if Ukraine's position in these areas is weak, we can not wait for the next meeting of the Ukrainian delegation with Russia.

