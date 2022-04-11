Tens of thousands died in Mariupol - Zelenskyi

Tens of thousands of people died during the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war in the city of Mariupol, Donetsk region.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said this during a speech before the Parliament of South Korea, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

According to the head of state, the worst situation is currently in Mariupol, as the city has been blocked by Russian troops since March 1.

"Mariupol has been destroyed. Tens of thousands have been killed there, but even so, the Russians are not stopping the offensive. They want to make Mariupol a showy destroyed city," Zelenskyi said.

Watch more: "What is your evidence? Why did you decide that this is Russian armored vehicle?" - "There is marking - letter "V", - Peskov was caught lying. VIDEO