If Ukraine receives necessary weapons in time, we will win, - Iermak

Ukraine will be able to repel the armed aggression of the Russian Federation if we are provided with the necessary weapons as soon as possible.

This was stated by the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, Censor.NET informs.

He stressed that first of all Ukraine needs heavy weapons, including artillery.

"Secondly, we need tanks, military planes. We need all possible weapons that will help close the Ukrainian sky," Ermak explained.

The head of the President's Office also noted that US President Joseph Biden "did more for Ukraine than anyone else."

"But when you're at war - we talk openly about it - we need more. And even that is not enough - we need everything as soon as possible. If we have it in time, we will win," he concluded.

