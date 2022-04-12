Today 9 humanitarian corridors will operate in Ukraine - Vereshchuk. LIST

As of Tuesday, April 12, nine humanitarian corridors have been agreed to evacuate people from dangerous areas.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk, аs reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

In particular, the evacuation on the following routes has been agreed: from Mariupol to Zaporizhia - by own transport; from Berdyansk to Zaporizhzhia - by own transport. Also at the checkpoint in the city of Vasylivka, buses departing from Zaporizhia are waiting to pass; from the city of Tokmak to Zaporizhzhia - by own transport. Meeting place: st. Shevchenko, 5.

In addition, evacuation from the city of Energodar to Zaporizhia by own transport is planned, as well as at the checkpoint in the city of Vasylivka, buses departing from Zaporizhia are waiting to pass. Local authorities will announce the place of collection of cars.

People will also be evacuated from the city of Severodonetsk to the city of Bakhmut (meeting place: 28 Khimikiv Avenue); from the city of Lysychansk to the city of Bakhmut (meeting place: RTI, 40 years of Victory, 324 Sosyuri Street); from the city of Popasna to the city of Bakhmut (meeting place: 42 Pervomaiska Street); from Rubizhne to Bakhmut; from the village of Gorske to the town of Bakhmut (meeting place: 13 Gagarina Street).

All routes of humanitarian corridors in the Luhansk region will work in case of a ceasefire by the occupying Russian troops.