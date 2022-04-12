United States will help document Russia's war crimes in Kyiv region

The United States is ready to help an international team of experts documents Russia's war crimes in the village of Buzova in the Kyiv region.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated on Twitter by the US Embassy in Ukraine.

"A new mass grave with dozens killed in Buzova near Kyiv: Russia will try to pin the blame elsewhere, but facts are facts. Working with Ukraine, we are supporting a multi-national team of prosecutors and war crimes experts to document atrocities. We will hold those responsible to account," - stated the diplomatic mission.

