Steinmeier planned to visit Kyiv, but Zelensky refused to meet due to ties between President of Germany and Russia, - Bild

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky refused to see German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Kyiv because of his close ties with Russia.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Bild.

According to the German newspaper, Steinmeier, along with other government delegations from other EU countries, was to arrive in Kyiv on April 12. However, the Ukrainian side, according to media reports, allegedly opposed his visit.

"The Office of the Federal President has received a clear statement from Kyiv that they are not ready for any meetings at the moment. However, future meetings cannot be ruled out," Bild writes.

It is also reported that the reason for this position of the President's Office was Steinmeier's close contacts with Russia in recent years. In particular, as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, he kept in touch with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov. In addition, Steinmeier was a supporter of Nord Stream-2.

