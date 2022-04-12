About 40% of high-rise buildings in Mariupol completely destroyed - City Council

The total need to rebuild the city's infrastructure has risen to $12.5 billion.

This was stated in Telegram by City Council of Mariupol, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"The homes of 84,000 Mariupol residents are completely destroyed. This is 40% of high-rise buildings or about 2 million square meters. It takes $2.3 billion to build that many homes and create at least the basic conditions for living there," the report says.

The City Council continues to record the destruction and assess the damage.

"According to preliminary calculations, the total need to rebuild the city's infrastructure has grown to $12.5 billion," the Mayor's Office stressed.

Read more: In Mariupol more than 10 thousand civilians were lost, - mayor Boychenko