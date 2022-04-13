Presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia travel by train to Kyiv. PHOTOS

Presidents of Poland Andrzej Duda, Estonia Alan Karis, Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda, and Latvian President Egils Levits are also heading to Kyiv.

This was reported by the press service of the Polish president, as reported by Censor.NET

It is noted that they will meet with President of Ukraine Zelenskyi.

"The purpose of the visit of the Presidents to Ukraine is to support this country in all aspects - symbolic, material, and political," said the head of the Cabinet of the President of the Republic of Poland.

"We are heading to Kyiv with a strong message of political support and military assistance. Lithuania will continue to support Ukraine's struggle for its sovereignty and freedom. Together to victory!" Nauseda said on Twitter.

According to ERR, the leaders will meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

The meeting will discuss the provision of assistance to the Ukrainian army and civilians, as well as the investigation of war crimes to bring to justice those responsible for them.





