ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11507 visitors online
News War
19 464 45
plane (882) Kharkivshchyna (1975) Synehubiv (288)

In Kharkiv region shot down two enemy planes - Synehubiv

синєгубов

Defenders of Ukraine shot down two planes of Russian armed forces over Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubiv reported about it in the Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"Today, mobile units of the Armed Forces shot down two Russian planes that attacked the settlements of Kharkiv region," he wrote.

"We believe in our Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are defending the Kharkiv region around the clock," Synehubiv added.

See more: Presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia arrived in Kyiv. PHOTOS

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 