In Kharkiv region shot down two enemy planes - Synehubiv

Defenders of Ukraine shot down two planes of Russian armed forces over Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubiv reported about it in the Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"Today, mobile units of the Armed Forces shot down two Russian planes that attacked the settlements of Kharkiv region," he wrote.

"We believe in our Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are defending the Kharkiv region around the clock," Synehubiv added.

