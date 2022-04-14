Russia threatening Baltics with nuclear weapons through NATO enlargement

If Sweden and Finland join NATO, Russia could withdraw nuclear weapons from the Baltic. In particular, ships with appropriate missiles.

The deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia, the former president of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev writes about it on telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"If Sweden and Finland join NATO, the length of the alliance's land borders with Russia will more than double. Of course, these borders will have to be strengthened. no nuclear-free status of the Baltic will be able to go - the balance must be restored," Medvedev wrote.

Earlier it became known that it will be recalled that it was previously reported that Sweden will apply to join NATO by the end of June at a summit to be held in Madrid.

It was also reported that Finland will decide on joining the alliance in the coming weeks.