Up to 40% of Russian contractors refuse to return to Ukraine, - CIT. VIDEO

The number of so-called deniers is growing in units of the Russian army that have already fought against Ukraine. Up to 40% of contractors refuse to return to Ukrainian territory.

This was stated by the founder of Conflict Intelligence Team Ruslan Leviev on the air of "Current Time", according to Censor.NET.

"Rejectors are becoming more and more a systemic phenomenon. They are present in almost every unit that is returned from Ukraine. According to our estimates, from 20 to 40% of contractors who are returned from Ukraine and are preparing to throw again refuse to fight", he noted.

See more: "Elite" Pskov paratroopers become military right after school, - Slidstvo.Info. VIDEO&PHOTOS

However, he stressed that to date no refusal in Russia has been prosecuted.