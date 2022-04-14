"Elite" Pskov paratroopers become military right after school, - Slidstvo.Info. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Journalists identified some of the occupiers who had committed war crimes in the village of Borodyanka, and found that most of them were under the age of 22 and almost none had higher education.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in the investigation of "Slidstvo.Info": "Elite" Russian paratroopers go to the army immediately after school.

The other day, the Central Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense published a list of Russian servicemen who committed war crimes in the village of Borodyanka. These are servicemen of the 234th Airborne Assault Regiment from the city of Pskov.

Journalists analyzed this list and were able to identify several occupiers. As a result, it was found that the majority of Russians on this list are not older than 22 years and almost none of them received higher education. A survey of journalists also showed that at least some of the occupiers on this list are still alive - they are active on social networks.

In particular, journalists identified 20-year-old private Pavel Petrov. He is a grenade launcher by profession. Pavel was drafted into the army less than a year ago. Prior to that, the young occupier, according to his social networks, drank alcohol and used drugs. In December last year, Petrov received a diploma from the commander of the assault regiment for "conscientious performance of official duties." On April 10, the Russian posted a photo, probably taken in Ukraine.

Private Pavlo Petrov, 20 years old

Another occupant identified by journalists was Deputy Platoon Commander and Commander of the Combat Vehicle, Sergeant Anatoliy Vozisov. Anatoliy is one of the oldest occupiers on the forgotten list in Ukraine. He is 31 years old. Despite his relatively respectable age, Anatoliy Vozisov was not too concerned with education. The occupier graduated from 11th grade and immediately left to "serve the fatherland."

Journalists found the old page of the Russian "Vkontakte", where in the column activity was written: "I am getting a contract service." And in the section about myself: "I'm a man, what to say". Judging by the photos on social networks, Anatoly did not forget about the parties between the contract service.

Investigating the occupier's social networks, "Slidstvo.Info" drew attention to an interesting point. Some users left comments in Ukrainian under the occupier's photos. On the page of one of the commentators the place of residence is the city of Rivne.

Sergeant Anatoly Vozisov, 31 years old

Another Russian identified by journalists is 27-year-old Sergeant Dmitry Gorbunov, who is the commander of the combat vehicle. 11 classes of education were enough for him for adult life. Gorbunov began serving in the occupation forces in 2014. On Vkontakte social network, Gorbunov called himself Chugunov.

Prior to the invasion of Ukraine, occupier Gorbunov showed in a photo how he drank vodka, ate caviar and watched Soviet films. And the Russian managed to have a wedding and even go on vacation to the occupied Crimea.

Sergeant Dmitry Gorbunov, 27 years old (with vodka in his hands)

The 25-year-old private-gunner Konstantin Martyanov, like others on the list studied by journalists, limited himself to 11 classes of education and in 2016 enlisted in the army. His sister is actively posting joint photos with the occupier on social networks. And she distributes propaganda messages.

Private Konstantin Martyanov, 25 years old

Journalists also identified 25-year-old junior sergeant Alexander Timofeev, who is a mechanic-driver. Timofeev studied to be a car mechanic and decided to become a soldier. According to the occupier's social networks, from a young age he did not mind drinking, smoking and even having fun.

Sergeant Alexander Timofeev, 25 years old (left, in a cap)

19-year-old Corporal Vladislav Yakimovich graduated from school two years ago and went to serve in the occupying army. And now he has come to commit war crimes in Ukraine. Yakimovich is an archer and assistant grenade launcher. Ukrainians have already reached the occupier's social networks. "It would be better if you pumped your brains. Then you would understand that it is better not to go to Ukraine. You will all be allowed there for cannon fodder! And your commanders," such a comment appeared recently under a photo of the occupier on social networks.

Corporal Vladislav Yakimovich, 19 years old

It should be noted that the so-called Pskov paratroopers have been known for a long time, they are not the first in Ukraine: fighters of the 234th Regiment took part in the occupation of Crimea, seizure of Chornomornaftogaz and in the Donbas.