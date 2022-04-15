Admiral Osipov, reported in February that he had personally tested ability of the "Moskva" cruiser to repel missile strikes

The commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, Admiral Igor Osipov, reported in February 2022 that he had personally tested the ability of the cruiser "Moskva" to repel missile strikes.

Relevant materials with the statement were published in the Russian media

According to media reports, Admiral Osipov was probably aboard the "Moskva at the time of the strike.