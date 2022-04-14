Destruction of cruiser "Moskva" reduced total volley of cruise missiles of ships of Black Sea Fleet of Russian Federation from 72 to 56, - ​​journalist Klimenko

Destruction of cruiser "Moskva" with 16 cruise missiles reduced the total volley of cruise missiles of Russian Black Sea Fleet ships currently in the Black Sea from 72 to 56.

The journalist, the head of the project "Institute of Black Sea Strategic Studies" Andrey Klimenko reports about it on Facebook

"After the missile cruiser "Moskva" with 16 cruise missiles was destroyed, the total volley of cruise missiles of the Russian Black Sea Fleet ships currently in the Black Sea decreased from 72 to 56. (Note that the cruiser "Moskva" has no "Caliber" missiles, it has cruise missiles "Vulcan", whose purpose is a large surface target).

In the Black Sea are the following missile ships of the Black Sea Fleet with cruise missiles "Caliber":

1. frigate "Admiral Essen" (8 missiles)

2. frigate "Admiral Makarov" (8 missiles)

3. Corvette "Vyshny Volochyok" (8 missiles)

4. Corvette "Ingushetia" (8 missiles)

5. Corvette "Gaivoron" (8 missiles)

6. submarine "Rostov-na-Donu" (4 missiles)

7. submarine "Stariy Oskol"(4 missiles)

8. submarine "Veliky Novgorod" (4 missiles)

9. submarine "Kolpino" (4 missiles)

= So a total of 56 "Caliber" missiles in a volley.

The following missile ships are stuck in the Mediterranean Sea due to the blockage of the straits by Turkey:

1 missile frigate ("Admiral Grigorovich", Black Sea Fleet),

1 missile corvette ("Orekhovo-Zuevo", Black Sea Fleet),

2 missile submarines ("Novorossiysk" and "Krasnodar", Black Sea Fleet),

and in addition, there are also:

2 missile cruisers of the same type with the cruiser "Moskva" ("Varyag", Pacific Fleet and "Marshal Ustinov", Northern Fleet),

2 Guided Missile destroyers (NATO classification) - "Vice-Admiral Kulakov", Northern Fleet, "Admiral Tributs", Pacific Fleet,

1 missile frigate "Admiral Kasatonov", Northern Fleet, the last - the carrier of hypersonic missiles "Zircon".

Turkey didn't allow at least 4 of them to enter the Black Sea on February 28, 2022," Klimenko said.