Russia says war is "not going to drag out"

The war in Ukraine "will end soon enough," the Kremlin media quoted one Russian senator as saying.

Kremlin propagandists spread the Russian senator's phrase that the war "will end soon enough" and that the occupiers "are not going to prolong it."

Russia also predicts "Mazepa's fate" for Russians who "turned away from their families" because of the war in Ukraine.

