Russian military is killed for Ukrainian affiliation, it is genocide, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland

Putin is questioning the existence of Ukraine, and the Russians are killing people in the temporarily occupied territories for belonging to the Ukrainian people. This is genocide and it must be judged by international courts.

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz emphasized this on TVP Info, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

The deputy head of Polish diplomacy noted that before Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine, Putin made a pseudo-historical report, questioning the existence of the Ukrainian state and the Ukrainian people. He stressed that at the ideological and philosophical level, Putin's Russia doesn't want to recognize Ukraine as an independent country.

"Unfortunately, the Putin gang has drawn concrete conclusions from this (Putin's report - ed.): they have begun to kill the most active people, the elite, in the occupied territories of the north and east of the country. We know this very well from the history of Central Europe," Przydacz said.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland noted that these actions of Russia should be assessed by international criminal courts, and investigative missions are already gathering relevant evidence.

"In my personal opinion, it would be difficult to call it anything other than genocide, when the army enters the territory of a sovereign state and kills people just because they are Ukrainians," Przydacz said.

He added that the term "genocide" was once defined by a Polish lawyer of Jewish origin Rafal Lemkin, and this definition corresponds to the current actions of Russians in Ukraine.

Przydacz noted that while the definition of "genocide" is well known, politicians in France or Germany are reluctant to acknowledge it, as the Western establishment wants the armed conflict to end as soon as possible and normal relations with Russia to return.

However, he noted that this position of the West is gradually changing. In particular, until recently, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressed that Berlin would not provide weapons to Ukraine, and now this position has been reconsidered by Germany.

"Ukraine does not have time until one or another German or French politician matures to some change (position. - Ed.)", - said the Polish diplomat.

According to him, after seeing Borodyanka with my own eyes, it is difficult to move on to any academic discussion about what is happening in Ukraine.

"It is clear that people are being killed because of their origins, cities are being destroyed only because they are Ukrainian. In this situation, we must act firmly, and we, Poland, are acting firmly," said the Polish diplomat.