Russian occupiers fire at residential quarters of Mykolaiv

The Russian military fired from the jet system of volley fire in one of the areas of Mykolaiv therefore civilians suffered.

As Censor.NET reports, the head of the Mykolaiv regional council Anna Zamazeeva reported about it on Telegram.

"You bastards are hunting again in residential areas of Mykolaiv! Where there are no military objects! Civilians get under fire !!! One of the areas of the city came under fire from MLRS. Unfortunately, there are victims ... Take care, don't leave shelter!" she wrote.

Zamazeeva also thanked medics, Red Cross volunteers and the police, who, despite the danger, are rescuing citizens under fire.

See more: Russian military is killed for Ukrainian affiliation, it is genocide, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland