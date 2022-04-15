Occupiers completely destroyed 22 Ukrainian hospitals, - Lyashko

Since the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian occupiers have completely destroyed 22 hospitals.

This was announced by Health Minister Viktor Lyashko on the national telethon, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The occupiers have completely destroyed 22 hospitals. They cannot be rebuilt, they must be built from scratch," he said.

At the same time, Lyashko stressed that the Ministry of Health is developing plans for the post-war recovery of the medical sector.

"We clearly prescribe the brand book of hospitals that will be built on the site of destroyed or damaged, with a clear list of departments: what should be there, what department, what equipment, with a clear estimate of construction," he said.

Read more: Russia says war is "not going to drag out"

Lyashko also said that the occupiers had damaged 308 hospitals since the beginning of the invasion.

"The degree of damage to each hospital varies from broken glass to broken walls, but these 308 hospitals can be rebuilt after an examination," he said.