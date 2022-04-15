Due to shelling of occupiers, only three people were taken out of Popasna

The evacuation of civilians from Popasna due to heavy shelling by the Russian occupiers had to be stopped. Only three people were taken out of the city - the car left on completely deflated tires.

This was reported by the head of the Luhansk region Serhii Haidai on April 15, Censor.NET informs.

"The Russians have been firing heavily on the city since the morning. So, it was decided to leave the evacuation bus in a nearby village, where it is relatively safe, and take the locals there by car. But even so, we managed to make only one flight - save three people. shells of shells hit the vehicle. Cars and passengers managed to get out of enemy fire on fully deflated tires. Fortunately, there were no casualties, evacuated in another region of the country, "- said Haidai.

