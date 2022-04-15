Shelling of residential districts in Mykolaiv: Five people killed, 15 wounded
Russian occupants fired cluster munitions into residential neighborhoods in Mykolaiv. Five people were killed and 15 wounded.
This was stated by the Head of Military Administration Vitaliy Kim, reports Censor.NЕТ.
Daytime shelling of residential neighborhoods with cluster munitions:
15 wounded
5 dead.
A fifth man picked up an unexploded shell.
I say again! Do not touch unknown objects. It can be lethal," message says.
