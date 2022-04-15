Occupants unsuccessfully tried to attack Marinka, - AFU General Staff

Russian occupants tried to attack Marinka in the Donetsk region, but had no success.

This is stated in summary of AFU General Staff, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"The enemy is not stopping rocket attacks on industrial and civilian infrastructure on the territory of Ukraine and is trying to conduct an offensive in certain directions. Air strikes continue against the city of Mariupol. The partial blockade of Kharkiv continues.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy attempted to storm Marinka, with no success," the report says.

Also in the enemy temporarily occupied districts of Luhansk Region, there has been recorded the use of buildings and surrounding areas of educational institutions to arrange additional field hospitals and locations for weapons, ammunition, and military equipment.

Read more: Operational information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on April 15, 2022