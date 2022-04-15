In Eastern direction, 1 invader attack was repulsed, 22 occupants, 1 tank, 1 artillery system and 2 drones were destroyed, - OC "East"
Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the aggressor in the area of responsibility of the Operational Command "East".
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in offіcial Facebook of OC"East".
The report notes: "In particular, on April 15, Russian fascist troops launched 1 attack. Our artillery also fired at concentrations of personnel and equipment. During the fighting our soldiers destroyed: personnel - 22; tanks - 1; artillery systems - 1; APs - 1; UAVs - 2; special equipment - 1".
