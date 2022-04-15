ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5318 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
3 281 7

In Eastern direction, 1 invader attack was repulsed, 22 occupants, 1 tank, 1 artillery system and 2 drones were destroyed, - OC "East"

схід,оту

Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the aggressor in the area of responsibility of the Operational Command "East".

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in offіcial Facebook of OC"East".

The report notes: "In particular, on April 15, Russian fascist troops launched 1 attack. Our artillery also fired at concentrations of personnel and equipment. During the fighting our soldiers destroyed: personnel - 22; tanks - 1; artillery systems - 1; APs - 1; UAVs - 2; special equipment - 1".

Read more: In Eastern direction enemy launched 4 attacks - destroyed 30 occupants, 2 tanks, 1 artillery system, -OС "East"

Author: 

battle (5) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2884)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 