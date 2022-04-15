About 300 bridges destroyed since war began - Ministry of Infrastructure

Across Ukraine, about 300 bridges have been destroyed since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

According to Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform, this was said by the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov in the air of the TV marathon.

"About 300 bridges in the whole country have been destroyed in the last 50 days," he said.

Kubrakov added that 19 bridges have been destroyed in the Kyiv region only.

In Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions, work continues on the construction of temporary facilities. At the same time preparations for the construction of new bridges are underway.

According to the Minister, it is expected that new bridges except for the out-of-class bridges will be built within 2-3 months.

