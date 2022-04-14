In Borodyanka built temporary crossing, - Kubrakov. PHOTO

Road workers in Kyiv region are working to restore traffic on a number of destroyed crossings.

This was announced on Facebook by the Minister of Infrastructure Alexander Kubrakov, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, on the highway M-07 Kyiv - Kovel in the city of Borodyanka works on the arrangement of temporary passage by the destroyed bridge are conducted.

"On the route Demydiv - Ivankiv, heavy construction equipment is working on the road R-02 Kyiv - Ivankiv - Ovruch, we are arranging entrances and building a crossing over the river Zdvizh," Kubrakov said.

According to him, the construction of two temporary crossings was completed this week: on the R-02 road in the village of Katyuzhanka and the R-30 road at the entrance to Irpen.

"Work is underway in Stoyanka - we plan to open the crossing next week," the Minister of Infrastructure added.

We will remind, earlier the deputy chairman of Office of the President Kirill Tymoshenko reported that repair works are carried out also on roads of the Zhytomyr region, Chernihiv region, Sumy region and Kharkiv region.