Occupiers prepare medical infrastructure for new offensive - Maliar

The Russian occupants are preparing for an offensive operation.

Thіs eas stated by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar during a TV marathon, reports Censor.NЕТ.

They are actively preparing for this. They are not only concentrating their weapons and military equipment and personnel, but also preparing the medical infrastructure to help the wounded. They are accumulating provisions, fully preparing the territory of Belarus for possible missile strikes. They are moving troops around, changing some of their strategies, looking for our weaknesses in order to hit them," she said.

