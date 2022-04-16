Occupiers fired missile at airfield in city of Oleksandria, Kirovograd region
On Friday, April 15, at about 10:26 pm, the Russian military launched a missile strike on the infrastructure of the airfield of the city of Oleksandria, which is located in the Kirovograd region.
As informed by Censor.NET, such a statement was published on Facebook by the mayor of Oleksandria Serhii Kuzmenko
"City of Oleksandria, 10:26 pm April 15 - a missile strike on the infrastructure of the airfield. Emergency rescue operations are underway," Kuzmenko wrote.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password