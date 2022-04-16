Occupiers fired missile at airfield in city of Oleksandria, Kirovograd region

On Friday, April 15, at about 10:26 pm, the Russian military launched a missile strike on the infrastructure of the airfield of the city of Oleksandria, which is located in the Kirovograd region.

As informed by Censor.NET, such a statement was published on Facebook by the mayor of Oleksandria Serhii Kuzmenko

"City of Oleksandria, 10:26 pm April 15 - a missile strike on the infrastructure of the airfield. Emergency rescue operations are underway," Kuzmenko wrote.

