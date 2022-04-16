Occupiers are holding 700 soldiers and almost thousand civilians - Vereshchuk

About a thousand Ukrainian civilians, half of them women, and 700 servicemen are currently in Russian captivity.

The Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk announced this on the air of the information telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"They captured about a thousand people. And half of them are women. I will say again and again, maybe Russia will hear me, we will not exchange the military for civilians. This is prohibited by the Geneva Conventions. We demand unconditional release and transfer "On the Ukrainian side of the civilians. As for the military, we have about parity. We have more than 700 of their prisoners and they have about the same number," she said.

As for the prisoners released on April 14, Vereshchuk said only that Russia does not abide by the Geneva Conventions.

"It's not that the Geneva Convention is there, you just have to survive there. And I appeal to all relatives who are waiting for their husbands, their wives. We need to be patient, we give lists constantly, another issue is that the enemy does not agree with everyone. and gives only partially, and only those whom he deems necessary. This is a constant struggle for the people, but we will not leave it, you know what enemy we are dealing with, "she said.

Vereshchuk also said that today there are two corridors.

"Corridors are working - Luhansk region, but as soon as the news came - Lysychansk is being shelled, there was just a place for evacuation. There was a temporary evacuation. We demand that Russia immediately cease fire and provide a humanitarian corridor in accordance with the agreements reached. It is also the direction of Zaporizhia - Berdyansk, but due to difficult weather conditions buses can not pass the route provided by the route. But private cars can go. We demand that Russia adhere to its commitments on this corridor, "said Vereshchuk.

Read more: On April 18, occupiers want to close Mariupol to entry and exit to filter men. Some of them can be mobilized, - adviser to mayor Andryushchenko