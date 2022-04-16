Occupiers want to hold "referendum" in Kherson region in May, - Denisova

The racists don't abandon their intention to create the so-called "Kherson People's Republic" in the Kherson region.

Ombudsman Lyudmila Denisova announced this on Facebook, аs reported by Censor.NET

"Kherson plans to use the scheme of pseudo-referendums held by the occupiers in 2014 in Luhansk and Donetsk when instead of any manifestation of the people's power, only a picture was created for Russian television.

According to witnesses, the "Nova Kakhovka" printing house is printing "ballots" for the "referendum". "Obviously, all protocols on the results of the" vote "will be prepared in advance and delivered to the regional center," the statement said.

According to Denisova, a pseudo-referendum is planned for the period from May 1 to May 10, 2022. During this period, they intend to close Kherson to entry and exit and disconnect all communications.

It will be difficult for the invaders to hold a "referendum", as the heroic population of the entire Kherson region continues to protest during the occupation with the slogan "Kherson is Ukraine!", despite the use of weapons by racists and violent dispersal of rallies.

I appeal to the UN Commission on Inquiry into Human Rights during the Russian military invasion of Ukraine, these facts of war crimes and human rights violations in Ukraine," Denisova concluded.

