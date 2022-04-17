ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11487 visitors online
News War
34 573 144
Russia (11143) city Sevastopol (131) Black Sea Fleet (190) Gerashchenko Anton (165)

Ships of Black Sea Fleet of Russian Federation were forbidden to leave bay of Sevastopol until methods of counteraction to Ukrainian missiles are found, - Gerashchenko

севастополь

The Russian fleet was locked in the harbor of occupied Sevastopol and was no longer able to plan offensive and landing operations.

The adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko reported about it, informs Censor.NET

"According to intelligence sources, the Black Sea Fleet command has banned Russian Navy ships from leaving the bay in Sevastopol until the real cause of death of the Russian Black Sea Fleet flagship cruiser "Moskva" is established and no methods are found to effectively counter Ukrainian anti-ship missiles. Thus, the Russian fleet was effectively locked in the harbor of the temporarily occupied Sevastopol and is no longer able to plan offensive and landing operations in Ukrainian territorial waters due to the threat of losing other ships, "he said.

Read more: Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 20.3 thousand people, 165 aircraft, 146 helicopters, 773 tanks and 2,002 armored vehicles. PHOTO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 