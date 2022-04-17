Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 20.3 thousand people, 165 aircraft, 146 helicopters, 773 tanks and 2,002 armored vehicles. PHOTO

Russian troops who invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of April 17, the losses of enemy personnel amounted to about 20.3 thousand people.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 17.04 were approximately:

personnel - about 20,300 people were eliminated,

tanks - 773 units,

armored combat vehicles - 2002 units,

artillery systems - 376 units,

Read more: Russia's new offensive against Ukraine may begin in coming days, Pentagon said

multiple launch rocket systems - 127 units,

air defense systems - 66 units,

aircraft - 165 units,

helicopters - 146 units,

automotive equipment - 1471 units,

ships / boats - 8 units,

tanks with fuel and lubricants - 76,

unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level - 148.

Special equipment - 27.

Launcher of the operational-tactical missile system - 4.

The data are being clarified.