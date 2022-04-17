It feels like history will call our actions second Hitlerism and will arrange another "Nuremberg" - found diary of officer of RF in Kyiv region. DOCUMENT

Katyuzhanka is a village in the Kyiv region that has been under Russian occupation almost since the first days of the full-scale war. From the village to the center of Kyiv - about 60 kilometers, almost 40 kilometers - to Irpin, Bucha, Gostomel. After Katyuzhanka's release, at school was found, what the invaders had left behind. In addition to trenches, abandoned equipment, destroyed infrastructure - in school classrooms you can find literature about the "Great Patriotic War", Soviet encyclopedias, portraits of Lenin, and painted boards with military appeals to Ukrainian children. And diaries of soldiers.

After digging in at the school, the military had time not only to describe the life, customs, and moods of the Russian army. But also to tell in detail about what exactly they did in the service. One of such diaries - was at the disposal of "Schemes", Censor.NET reports.

In it, a military man, most likely an officer, notes his existential reflections on where and why the army came to Ukraine, analyzes Russia's military strategy, and tells how he interrogated Ukrainians in Katyuzhanka.

During the cleaning up after the deoccupation of the village, all employees of the Katyuzha school were instructed to collect everything valuable that could serve as material evidence in the future, Mykola Mykytchyk, the school's director, told journalists.

Thus, one of the diaries of servicemen was found, which later became available to journalists. He kept it in one of the notebooks, probably found right at the school.

"Our teacher, my wife, found a diary in one of the offices, which was probably kept by one of the officers. And, at the same time, most likely - a lawyer or a representative of the Federal Security Service (FSB). There it is in context to understand ", - says Mykytchyk.

His identity has not yet been identified: the military mentions his name, Konstantin, only once in the diary. He notes that he and the army crossed the Ukrainian border on February 24. A few days later, on February 28, they arrived in Katyuzhanka.

He began to describe his thoughts on March 13, when the Russian army had been occupying the village and digging in the school for almost two weeks.

"We went to study, but got into the war ... is it war…" - this is the title of the diary.

The military remembers the path they overcame: they left the Russian city of Smolensk via Belarus - and entered the territory of Ukraine.

"I am in Katyuzhanka, it's such a village. I'm studying school documents," the military man wrote, adding: "I still haven't come to terms with the fact that I'm in a foreign country, I still don't believe in war. I still don't know if it's all right."

At the same time, he even allows himself to criticize the behavior of the command: and bomb cities? "

"We wanted a blitzkrieg, and as a result… sat down on the cheeks. There is a feeling that history will call our actions the second Hitlerism and arrange another" Nuremberg ", I will not brag, guilty, was, fought, sorry!" - He wrote.

In the pages of the diary, the military tells about the losses among "his": "Artillery is smeared", UAVs are blunt ...troops are not coordinated, 300th and 200th in abundance and the command in the reports speaks only of imaginary success ... Putin will soon be 70 (he will be so old in October 2022. - Ed.), If he dies starting the war, there will be "something"!

Two days later, on March 15, the military wrote that it is likely that the "Joint grouping of troops" will be organized at their place of residence. Joint grouping of troops (forces) or "PTD" (Russian point of temporary deployment - Ukrainian point of temporary deployment).

"There are rumors in the air about the Ukrainian counter-offensive. The countries are allegedly helping with personnel and equipment. But these are just rumors," the military man continued, adding that this time he boasted that "tasks are performed perfectly", the military discovered a "storage facility".

In another 2 days, the military will tell about how he conducted the interrogation.

"By the combined efforts of your humble servant and employee, 12 people were interrogated, all of the Nazis," he said. "I was ruthless, crucifying them with cross-examination, individual and night interrogations."

"Once again I had to interrogate the priest, I can't say that I was mild, not at all - I showed severity and professionalism with pure self-sacrifice, which aroused the admiration of the FSB," said the military man and continued to write in the diary.

- The interrogations are successful and informative, they promise to provide a Protestant pastor for interrogation. If he has something to hide, I'll find out, no matter how cunning he is, I am an expert on such friends, as they say! "

Journalists managed to talk to a former Ukrainian serviceman, who, according to him, stayed in the basement for two days. He says there were 14 other people with him.

He said that his interrogation at school was conducted by a military man nicknamed "German". Journalists noticed this inscription on the door of one of the school offices.

After mentioning the interrogation, the Russian military complained that he was not taken "into battle."

"They promised to take me on a combat mission, I beat the thresholds for a long time to get permission - in response they say that it is dangerous, and my head must be protected, everyone has their own war, and it is not always on the field It is important that I have already done a lot for the win of Russian weapons," the diary reads.

Below, he fantasizes about a career perspective: "Higher-ranking security colleagues foretell me the successful future of a counterintelligence officer and promise to help me prepare and stay at the academy."

In the rest of the pages, he writes that he dreams of becoming a judge and reflects on the problems in the judiciary and how to reform it.

The last post in the diary is dated March 19.

Katyuzhanka was under Russian occupation in the Kyiv region for about a month.