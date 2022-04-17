During 52 days of war in new cemetery of Severodonetsk more than 400 graves - Haidai. PHOTO

During the 52 days of the war, more than 400 people were buried in the new cemetery in Severodonetsk.

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai reported about it on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"In our regional center, a new cemetery, for 52 days of the war - more than 400 graves. The city still has about 20 thousand inhabitants, until February 24, there were 130. Leave!" he said.

