Destruction of occupiers' position near Kryvyi Rih district. VIDEO
A video has been published on the Internet showing the destruction of enemy positions near the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows Ukrainian artillerymen firing accurately at the positions and equipment of the occupiers - infantry fighting vehicles, supply vehicles, and excavators.
